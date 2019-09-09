Nine Masts Capital LTD Raised Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $1.37 Million; Kroger Co (KR) Shareholder 683 Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 30,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 195,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The hedge fund held 205,000 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 11.33 million shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – TOTAL SALES, EXCLUDING FUEL AND THE 53RD WEEK, INCREASED 2.7% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – MKE Business Journal: Source denies report that @Kroger, @Target are discussing merger #retail; 23/03/2018 – Nareit: Sources: Kroger, Target in ongoing merger talks -; 27/03/2018 – Bubbies Ice Cream Expands with Kroger Partnership; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP ‘MULTI-YEAR PLAN WITH A LOT TO DO’; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Turns to U.K. Online Grocer to Lift Its Digital Business; 23/03/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Sources say Kroger-Target merger report not accurate; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GROWTH GUIDANCE OF $1.95 TO $2.15; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 1.92M shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $46.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ORCL) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Enova Intl Inc.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Going on With Amazon’s Whole Foods’ Pricing? – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shopping For Yield At Kroger – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Activist chatter on Kroger – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger Reduced Food Waste Footprint in Supermarkets by 9% Last Year, Marking Another Measurable Action to Create a More Sustainable Future – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Euclidean Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.75% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 366,481 shares. Sanders Cap Limited Liability reported 6.44 million shares. Capital Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 15,938 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank accumulated 0.04% or 1.01M shares. Lpl Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 150,992 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 178,157 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. First Republic Mngmt owns 137,830 shares. Smithfield Tru stated it has 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Com invested in 0.22% or 7.21M shares. 395,438 are owned by Auxier Asset. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Pitcairn accumulated 57,990 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). State Street Corporation reported 39.53 million shares.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12 before the open. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $319.97M for 14.70 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 656,738 shares to 29,147 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 24,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,047 shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).