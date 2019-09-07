Nine Masts Capital LTD Position in Jd Com (Call) (JD) Raised by $480,000; Moody National Bank Trust Division Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 613,567 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.36M, up from 610,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860,000, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.08. About 5.63 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 37,125 shares to 2,875 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co (Put) by 32,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,600 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,582 shares to 120,103 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 56,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,080 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).