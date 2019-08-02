Nine Masts Capital LTD Lowered Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Stake by $7.15 Million; Shares Declined; As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stock Price Declined, Holder Daiwa Securities Group Upped Its Position

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 59.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 38,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 103,521 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 64,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $90.98. About 2.02M shares traded or 56.68% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 87.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 595,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.87% . The hedge fund held 84,400 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 679,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 1.98 million shares traded or 36.00% up from the average. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Tata Power unit eyes solar power projects in Maharashtra – Mint; 05/04/2018 – TATA COMMUNICATIONS LTD – TATA POWER LAUNCHES IOT BASED SMART CONSUMER SUB STATION ENABLED BY TATA COMMUNICATIONS; 22/03/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD TISC.NS SAYS TATA STEEL HAS ACCEPTED THE LOI FOR BHUSHAN STEEL LTD; 08/05/2018 – Business Std.in: Tata Sons asks Sivasankaran to pay back Rs 7-billion loan, say; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS TO DISCONTINUE INDIGO, INDICA CAR MODELS: PAREEK; 09/05/2018 – Tata Steel seeking buyers for five non-core units in Europe; 19/04/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES EXEC SAYS CO SEEING STRONG DEMAND IN DIGITAL, SECURITY, BLOCKCHAIN; THIS GIVES CONFIDENCE THAT BFSI WILL GROW; 27/04/2018 – Infraline [Reg]: Liberty House trump’s Tata Steel bid for Bhushan Power; 16/05/2018 – TATA: BHUSHAN TO PAY INR352B TO SETTLE DEBT UPON RESOLUTION; 02/05/2018 – TATA POWER 4Q NET INCOME 14B RUPEES, EST. 4.70B

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 16,068 shares to 21,068 shares, valued at $24.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 89,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs (NYSE:POST) by 19,410 shares to 25,598 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,569 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advsrs Ok has invested 0.52% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bridges Investment holds 0.1% or 29,147 shares in its portfolio. 577,038 were accumulated by Robecosam Ag. Guyasuta Investment Advsr Incorporated accumulated 153,401 shares. City Holding Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 32,846 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Pennsylvania Tru owns 7,710 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 9,035 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Farmers Tru reported 3,526 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 3,901 shares. Van Eck Assoc has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 50,670 shares. Cibc Bankshares Usa reported 16,319 shares. Cibc, a New York-based fund reported 82,135 shares.

