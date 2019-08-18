Nine Masts Capital LTD Lowered By $3.77 Million Its Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Position; Id Systems (IDSY) Sentiment Is 4.2

Id Systems Inc (IDSY) investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 21 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 5 sold and decreased equity positions in Id Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 16.81 million shares, up from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Id Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) stake by 75.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 24,953 shares as Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP)’s stock declined 23.31%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 8,047 shares with $1.22 million value, down from 33,000 last quarter. Ipg Photonics Corp now has $6.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $119.42. About 433,271 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 18,542 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) has declined 11.29% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &

More notable recent I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “I.D. Systems Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TMUS or IDSY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “I.D. Systems (IDSY) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PowerFleet® for Logistics Helps American Intermodal Management Power Its Technology Driven Business Model – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) CEO Chris Wolfe on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $851,738 activity.

Cannell Capital Llc holds 3.82% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. for 2.65 million shares. Archon Capital Management Llc owns 1.19 million shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 1.02% invested in the company for 342,910 shares. The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 0.7% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 687,046 shares.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $104.97 million. The firm offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It currently has negative earnings. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software.

More notable recent IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 16% Return On Equity, Is IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PNC, AMT, IPGP – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate IPG Photonics (IPGP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – IPGP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IPG Photonics has $19000 highest and $18000 lowest target. $185’s average target is 54.92% above currents $119.42 stock price. IPG Photonics had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31.