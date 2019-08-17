Nine Masts Capital LTD Lifted Wipro LTD (WIT) Position by $2.24 Million; Mitchell Capital Management Co Holding in Boeing (BA) Trimmed as Stock Declined

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 63.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 746,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 972,302 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 07/03/2018 – Druva Partners with Wipro to Bring Data Management-as-a-Service for Wipro’s LiVE Workspace™ Suite of Offerings; 07/04/2018 – The New Indian Express: IT Major, Wipro has sold 63 per cent of its stake in Wipro Airport IT to Antariksh Softtech in a Rs; 31/05/2018 – WIPRO INFRASTRUCTURE ENGINEERING FORAYS INTO INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION SPACE; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO -APPROVES SCHEME OF AMALGAMATION AMONG FOUR UNITS WITH WIPRO LIMITED; 30/04/2018 – Wipro Expands Science Education Fellowship Program for US School Teachers; 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Divest Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono for USD 405 M; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q NET INCOME 18B RUPEES, EST. 21.27B; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES IN HEALTH INSURANCE SPACE, ERP IMPLEMENTATION SERVICES ARE NOT PART OF DIVESTMENT; 15/03/2018 – Activist hedge fund Elliott purchases Wipro stake

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 30.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 1,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,421 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 3,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 07/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices, but could hurt sales; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Honors Suppliers for Outstanding Performance; 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: JAPAN’S NEW ADVANCED FIGHTER MAY BE BASED ON EXISTING FOREIGN DESIGN; 18/05/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes on takeoff from Havana airport, casualties reported; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board

More notable recent Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wiproâ€™s Third Annual State of Cybersecurity Report Finds Organizations Focusing on IoT and Cloud While Developing Cyber Defense Systems – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to advance board diversity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Wipro Opens New State-of-the-Art Digital and Technology Center in Minneapolis – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Wipro Builds a Blockchain-Based Solution for Travacoin to Enable Digital Currency-Based Payments for the Airline Industry – Business Wire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wipro Launches Pivotal Software Center of Excellence in Dallas, Texas – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boeing May Need to Raise More Debt: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.