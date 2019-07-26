Nine Masts Capital LTD Lifted Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Stake; Snow Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Hanesbrands (HBI) Stake

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) stake by 126.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd acquired 89,300 shares as Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP)’s stock rose 15.03%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 160,000 shares with $1.78M value, up from 70,700 last quarter. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) now has $21.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 1.60 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China

Snow Capital Management Lp increased Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) stake by 23.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snow Capital Management Lp acquired 18,060 shares as Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)'s stock declined 12.86%. The Snow Capital Management Lp holds 94,085 shares with $1.68 million value, up from 76,025 last quarter. Hanesbrands Inc now has $5.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 2.59M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Ctrip.com International had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 5. China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, March 7. The rating was upgraded by CLSA on Tuesday, March 5 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, March 5.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TrainPal Expands Product Coverage to Italy Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ctrip to Upgrade Global SOS Emergency Response Platform with UNDP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Trip.com simplifies China train travel Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ctrip CEO Jane Sun meets Bulgarian President Radev – GlobeNewswire” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu In A Glance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “4 Reasons Why Hanesbrands’ Stock May Have Bottomed – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Evaluating The Safety Of Hanesbrands’ 3.6% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Dirt-Cheap Apparel Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $175,600 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $175,600 were bought by Hytinen Barry on Wednesday, May 8.

