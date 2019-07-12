Nine Masts Capital LTD Increases Position in Wipro LTD (WIT); Eog Res (EOG) Market Valuation Declined While Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $7.07 Million Its Stake

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 50.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 74,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 72,601 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, down from 147,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 1.03 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 63.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 746,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $4.175. About 1.15M shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 25.93% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – Wipro Sees Divestiture of Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono to Complete After 1; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO SOLD 63 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN WIPRO AIRPORT IT TO ANTARIKSH SOFTTECH AS PART OF DIVESTURE OF UNIT; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO – EXPECT DIVESTMENT OF DATA CENTRE BUSINESS TRANSACTION TO COMPLETE DURING QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 31/05/2018 – WIPRO INFRASTRUCTURE ENGINEERING FORAYS INTO INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION SPACE; 10/04/2018 – WIPRO, STATE BANK OF INDIA COMMIT TO GLOBAL EV FLEETS BY 2030; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – EXPECT REVENUE FROM IT SERVICES BUSINESS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $2,015 MILLION TO $2,065 MILLION FOR JUNE QTR; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Wipro Infrastructure forays into automation solution business – Mint; 21/05/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS WIPRO GALLAGHER SOLUTIONS LAUNCHES NETOXYGEN SAAS FOR LOAN ORIGINATION; 07/04/2018 – The New Indian Express: IT Major, Wipro has sold 63 per cent of its stake in Wipro Airport IT to Antariksh Softtech in a Rs; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS AS PART OF AGREEMENT, WIPRO WILL MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT OF $55 MLN IN ENSONO’S COMBINED ENTITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Communication holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln National reported 2,751 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 149,577 shares. Eagle Glob Ltd stated it has 33,365 shares. Cap Limited Ca has 0.51% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 22,468 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 24,834 are owned by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Signature Estate & Investment Advsr Llc holds 0.03% or 4,143 shares in its portfolio. First Merchants Corporation accumulated 13,900 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl owns 5.65M shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership stated it has 29,289 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 0.33% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 909,994 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 30,600 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 0.28% or 75,111 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Lc Delaware invested in 234,903 shares or 1.61% of the stock.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $854.73M for 15.48 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 50,215 shares to 815,936 shares, valued at $37.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 434,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 87,678 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baozun Inc by 73,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,165 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).