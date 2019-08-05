Nine Masts Capital LTD Increased Jd Com (Call) (JD) Holding by $480,000; Share Value Declined; First United Bank Trust Raised Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $328,320 as Share Value Rose

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 77.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 2,195 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $11.8 during the last trading session, reaching $344.37. About 347,893 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860,000, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.12% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 17.90M shares traded or 28.44% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQIYI Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES FY REV. +29% TO +33%; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.37 million activity. $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by Conley Jason. $2.66 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares were sold by Stipancich John K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,146 are held by Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Synovus Fincl owns 18,539 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 9,655 are held by Ashford Cap Mgmt Inc. Citigroup has 37,306 shares. American Interest Group Inc has 0.07% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Zwj Counsel owns 920 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bancorp Of America De has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 343,097 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 346,642 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department has 144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.41% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Btim has invested 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Endurance Wealth Management reported 271 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 1,381 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 9,686 were accumulated by Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 3,547 shares to 26,009 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technology (IYW) by 1,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,208 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 24,953 shares to 8,047 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 37,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,875 shares, and cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).