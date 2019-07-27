Nine Masts Capital LTD Holds Stake in Icici Bk LTD (IBN); Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Has Lowered Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52 million, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 313,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.08M, up from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 6.12M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SHARE OF EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON IN SECTOR BELOW 10%; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD – GOT NOTICE FROM SEBI REQUIRING RESPONSES ON MATTERS RELATING TO ALLEGED NON-COMPLIANCE WITH CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF LISTING AGREEMENT; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank may mull road ahead for CEO Chanda Kochhar – Economic Times; 07/04/2018 – Times of India: ICICI board’s clean chit to Kochhar too hasty?; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – DRA CONSULTANTS LTD DRAO.BO SAYS CO APPROVED AVAILING WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS AGGREGATING UPTO 100 MLN RUPEES FROM ICICI BANK; 09/04/2018 – Times of India: Conflict row: ICICI Bank to mull interim CEO?; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-ICICI Bank faces questions from key shareholders in Videocon loan case – Live Mint; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK TO INSTITUTE AN ENQUIRY ON WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 142.64 BLN RUPEES VS 135.69 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 5.13% or 789,900 shares. Netherlands-based Pggm Invs has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 3.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 365,983 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc accumulated 1.95% or 355,653 shares. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). King Luther Capital owns 2.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.04M shares. Jackson Square Prtn Limited Company reported 11.11 million shares. Howland Lc holds 484,816 shares or 4.66% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cap Ww Investors has 5.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 189.07 million shares. Cincinnati Casualty stated it has 80,000 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Liability stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Platinum Invest Mngmt Limited reported 25,835 shares. Moreover, Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated has 1.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31,083 shares. Aviance Limited Liability reported 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3G Capital Prtn LP reported 958,838 shares.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (NYSE:SMFG) by 1.67 million shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $18.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:COST) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in China Lodging Group Ltd (Prn).