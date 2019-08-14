Nine Masts Capital LTD Holding in Kt (KT) Has Lowered as Share Value Declined; Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Market Valuation Rose While Cim Boosted Holding by $1.25 Million

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.40% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 621,927 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 87,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 199,698 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 22/05/2018 – KT Corp. Launches Task Force for Inter-Korean Cooperation; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI; 15/04/2018 – S.KOREA POLICE TO SUMMON KT CEO ON FUNDING PROBE: MONEYTODAY

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 9,905 shares to 9,526 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 746,920 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 313,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 531,772 were reported by Sei Investments Com. Envestnet Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 289,865 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 7,334 shares. Bogle Invest Mngmt LP De stated it has 0.2% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 61,008 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grp One Trading Lp reported 351 shares. Moreover, Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 11,956 shares. Silchester Llp holds 19.53% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 23.25M shares. Segantii Capital Management has invested 0.96% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Gam Hldg Ag invested in 0.11% or 214,438 shares. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) or 151,378 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 31,468 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 12,478 were reported by Iberiabank Corp. First LP invested in 0% or 77,440 shares.