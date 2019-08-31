Nine Masts Capital LTD Holding in Bunge Limited (BG) Trimmed by $1.04 Million; Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holder Pura Vida Investments Has Cut Its Stake by $3.09 Million as Stock Price Rose

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 75.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 20,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 6,585 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 26,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 997,593 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 19; 20/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior Black Sea trader at Bunge leaves; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Its Earnings Outlook as Soybean Market Shifts; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO TAKE ACTIVE STAKE IN BUNGE; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 50C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION SLIDES ON WEBSITE; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FILING OF REGISTRATION REQUEST WITH BRAZILIAN SECURITIES COMMISSION FOR POTENTIAL IPO OF BUNGE AÇÚCAR & BIONERGIA; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Net Interest Expense $255M-$275M

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 39.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 154,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 235,204 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 389,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 5.00M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opaleye Mngmt accumulated 645,000 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 18,481 shares. Grp One Trading LP has 357,522 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tekla Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 611,352 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 2.66M shares. Emory University stated it has 1.97% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Personal Cap Advsr reported 10,676 shares stake. Pura Vida Invs Limited Liability accumulated 1.61% or 235,204 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 101,449 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 33,888 shares. Dumont Blake Invest Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 23,600 shares in its portfolio. Signature Est And Investment Advisors Lc reported 9,920 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reported 1,025 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Eulav Asset Management has invested 1.29% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 212,905 shares to 213,645 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Call) by 834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Avanos Med Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Co reported 100 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 5,200 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 496,258 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 80,089 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0.04% or 1.33M shares. Virtu Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Assetmark has 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Prns Mngmt invested 0.14% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Corecommodity invested in 44,130 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc holds 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 71,586 shares. Acropolis Investment Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 2,888 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Co accumulated 5,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co accumulated 980 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Aperio Group Lc holds 0.01% or 27,220 shares in its portfolio.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 313,550 shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $35.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 89,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million worth of stock. HECKMAN GREGORY A also bought $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, May 21. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by Zachman Brian.