Nine Masts Capital LTD Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Raised as Valuation Declined; As Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Decreased Holding

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 75,892 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 30,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.78. About 25.75M shares traded or 23.68% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 20,015 shares to 6,585 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 37,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,875 shares, and cut its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 92,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 7,810 shares. Sterling Lc invested in 50,023 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Bancorporation Of America De reported 139,071 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 213,405 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Finance Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 93,738 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 12,215 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Gru Limited Company accumulated 11,726 shares or 0% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advsrs reported 15,265 shares. 30,537 are owned by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 403,700 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,169 activity.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.