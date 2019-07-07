Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Sony (SNE) by $2.36 Million as Market Value Rose; Bluemar Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Visa (V) by $1.17 Million

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 7,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,888 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, down from 57,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 4.75M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 85.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 57,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,032 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 67,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 1.37 million shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 3.31% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 30/04/2018 – @Sony’s new robot dog Aibo barks, does tricks and charms animal lovers; 13/04/2018 – TOYOTA, SONY CONSIDERING ADOPTING IFRS STANDARDS: NIKKEI; 22/05/2018 – Sony shifts mode to take control of EMI; 27/04/2018 – Sony back at top of its game with near $7bn record profit; 21/05/2018 – Sony to buy majority stake in EMI Music Publishing for $2.3bn; 21/05/2018 – Sony: EMI Music Publishing Rev Was $663M for Year Ended March 31; 17/04/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @itsgabrielleu inks first-look deal with Sony Pictures TV; 09/03/2018 – ITC Found That Sony Is Unlawfully Importing Into the U.S. Magnetic Data Storage Cartridge Products That Infringe Fujifilm U.S. Patent; 21/05/2018 – SONY PLANS ABOUT 1T YEN CAPEX, USING CASH FLOW GENERATED; 18/04/2018 – Sony and Carnegie Mellon University Sign Research Agreement on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors See Returns as Virtual, Augmented, And Mixed Reality Are Entering the Workplace – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Rise On Trade Truce Relief – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Semiconductor Stocks on the Move – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sony Results Lead To Further Forecasts Upgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I Love My PS4, But I Stick With Microsoft For My Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 51.25% or $0.82 from last year’s $1.6 per share. SNE’s profit will be $961.23M for 17.64 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa launches B2B cross-border payment network – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Best Blue Chip for Third Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “DPW Holdings Announces Second Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tap to Pay Scores Big for Visa and Fans at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019â„¢ – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Inc. To Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 23, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.21 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.