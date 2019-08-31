Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Ipg Photonics (IPGP) as Stock Value Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Maintained by Caprock Group Inc

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 75.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 24,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The hedge fund held 8,047 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 327,593 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Net $106.3M; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 28.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 7,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,914 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 25,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 89,300 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 313,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,375 shares to 7,110 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,382 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).