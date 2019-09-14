Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Trimmed Splunk (SPLK) Position by $3.17 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Lowered Position

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 63.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 25,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 14,645 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $113.65. About 1.18M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,810 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, down from 27,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Many Apple suppliers and tech industry executives are voicing concerns that a trade war between the U.S. and China will not only damage their businesses but also the industry and economic growth as a result; 04/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett Doubles Down on Apple — Tech Roundup; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s tight-knit relationships with Chinese suppliers are unlikely to be threatened by trade barriers, according to GBH analyst Dan Ives; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, report said that Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Inc stated it has 8,351 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 563,905 shares. Next Grp has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Hm Payson owns 220 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Scout Investments has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). France-based Natixis has invested 0.08% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 4,737 are held by Amer Registered Advisor Inc. Blair William Il reported 237,381 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 27,650 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 353,993 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Winfield owns 0.87% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 13,270 shares. L And S Advsrs Inc invested in 0.12% or 7,115 shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Commonwealth Bank Of holds 0% or 325 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 369,430 shares.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 3.25M shares to 4.25M shares, valued at $52.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 5.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Call) (NYSE:TIF).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 429,486 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Moreover, Guardian Cap Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, South State has 2.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bridgeway Management owns 150,400 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. West Chester Advisors reported 1.96% stake. West Oak Limited Liability reported 14,474 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Botty Invsts Ltd Liability Co holds 461 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Company reported 30,797 shares stake. America First Invest Advsr accumulated 5,718 shares or 0.34% of the stock. First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 79,948 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.66M shares. 192,160 are held by Castleark Lc. Muhlenkamp Company Inc reported 62,914 shares. Saratoga Research And Mgmt stated it has 7.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

