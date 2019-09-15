Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Trimmed Splunk (SPLK) Holding by $3.17 Million; Union Pacific Ord (UNP) Market Value Rose While Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Lowered Holding by $912,600

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Union Pacific Ord (UNP) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 55,973 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47 million, down from 61,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 2.87 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 63.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 25,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 14,645 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $113.65. About 1.18M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.64 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Chip Partners reported 9,506 shares stake. Burt Wealth Advsrs, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,734 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt invested in 115,425 shares. 14,554 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Management. Gemmer Asset owns 632 shares. 559,948 were accumulated by Btim Corp. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.02% or 34,763 shares. Van Eck accumulated 31,347 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jnba reported 820 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa invested in 46,994 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 2,854 are held by Old Dominion Mngmt. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Liability has 128,408 shares for 3.64% of their portfolio. 1,260 were reported by Dynamic Mgmt Limited. Schnieders Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,142 shares or 0.67% of the stock. 11,014 are owned by First Retail Bank Sioux Falls.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Stock a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Surface Transportation Board: 3 Class I Railroads Have Sufficient Returns For Capital Improvements – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Splunk Stock Dropped 17.4% in August – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Reasons to Like Okta Stock Ahead Of Tomorrowâ€™s Earnings Report – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BJ, FLWS, JWN, PSTG, SPLK and YJ among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,300 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 4,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0.04% or 79,410 shares. Century reported 489,177 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability holds 88,746 shares. Alps Advisors reported 5,920 shares. 410,221 were reported by Td Asset Management. Hartline Invest Corp has invested 0.87% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 28,317 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Champlain Partners Ltd, Us-based fund reported 1.54M shares. 249,303 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc owns 91,510 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Fund Mngmt Sa has 10,219 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 563,905 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Advisors, a Florida-based fund reported 69,789 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 1,515 shares. Mariner Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).