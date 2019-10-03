Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Trimmed Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Stake; Immersion (IMMR) Shorts Increased By 12.86%

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) stake by 70.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 17,709 shares as Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP)’s stock declined 23.31%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 7,291 shares with $1.13 million value, down from 25,000 last quarter. Ipg Photonics Corp now has $6.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $128.82. About 69,068 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Net $106.3M; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) had an increase of 12.86% in short interest. IMMR's SI was 2.58M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 12.86% from 2.29M shares previously. With 404,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)'s short sellers to cover IMMR's short positions. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IPG Photonics has $19000 highest and $18000 lowest target. $185’s average target is 43.61% above currents $128.82 stock price. IPG Photonics had 4 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1 with “Hold”. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold $1.51M worth of stock.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased Alphabet Inc (Call) stake by 2,500 shares to 7,500 valued at $986,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Tiffany & Co New (Put) (NYSE:TIF) stake by 46,800 shares and now owns 47,300 shares. Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) was raised too.

Analysts await IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 36.36% or $0.68 from last year’s $1.87 per share. IPGP’s profit will be $63.31 million for 27.06 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by IPG Photonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $238.42 million. The Company’s technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.45 million activity. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider Raging Capital Management – LLC bought $100,213. On Tuesday, June 18 Singer Eric bought $717,015 worth of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) or 94,292 shares.