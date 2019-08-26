Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Trimmed Infosys LTD (INFY) Holding By $6.57 Million; Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA)’s Sentiment Is 1

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased Infosys Ltd (INFY) stake by 95.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 656,738 shares as Infosys Ltd (INFY)’s stock rose 5.11%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 29,147 shares with $319,000 value, down from 685,885 last quarter. Infosys Ltd now has $47.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 175,102 shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 11/05/2018 – Ravi Venkatesan Steps off Infosys Board to Pursue Exciting New Opportunity; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 1.18 BLN RUPEES IN RESPECT OF PANAYA HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED IN CONSOL PROFIT AND LOSS FOR QTR, YEAR ENDED MARCH 31 2018; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM REGARDING A WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT MADE TO SEBI AND UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF CBI INVESTIGATION OF SOME STAFF; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY OPER MARGIN 22% TO 24%; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS INFOSYS FINACLE PIONEERS BLOCKCHAIN-BASED TRADE NETWORK IN INDIA IN CONSORTIUM WITH SEVEN LEADING BANKS; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CONTINUE TO INVEST IN RE-SKILLING WORKFORCE; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS IDENTIFIES INR104B TO BE PAID TO SHRHOLDERS IN FY19

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc (CUBA) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 8 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 8 decreased and sold holdings in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 1.97 million shares, down from 2.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. The company has market cap of $38.06 million. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 2.24% of its portfolio in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. for 1.04 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 78,500 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.44% invested in the company for 150,081 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 445,223 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $6,345 activity.

The stock 0.08% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) stake by 89,300 shares to 160,000 valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1. It also upped Iqiyi Inc stake by 58,400 shares and now owns 89,300 shares. Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) was raised too.

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $593.99 million for 19.98 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

