Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Trimmed Align Technology (ALGN) Stake By $506,142; Axa Has Upped Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Holding

Axa increased Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) stake by 88.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Axa acquired 80,200 shares as Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)’s stock rose 1.98%. The Axa holds 171,000 shares with $7.47M value, up from 90,800 last quarter. Cirrus Logic Inc now has $3.09B valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 470,346 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 04/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet Wins Prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy; 18/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Elevates Ben Kowalski to Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased Align Technology Inc (ALGN) stake by 92.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 1,854 shares as Align Technology Inc (ALGN)’s stock declined 34.93%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 146 shares with $40,000 value, down from 2,000 last quarter. Align Technology Inc now has $14.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $175.84. About 702,591 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,815 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 202,721 were reported by Bessemer. Brinker Cap accumulated 10,059 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fdx Advsr Inc holds 0.2% or 18,976 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corp owns 3,258 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 1,117 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Aperio Group Limited Liability Company holds 58,323 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 166,715 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America De has 0.05% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1.15 million shares. Assetmark stated it has 3,168 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Inv Mangement Inc has invested 0.18% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Jacobs Levy Equity, a New Jersey-based fund reported 92,489 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 107,724 shares. 1.23 million were reported by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) stake by 364,045 shares to 473,478 valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Pinduoduo Inc stake by 72,126 shares and now owns 97,126 shares. Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) was raised too.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05 million for 38.56 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brief Commentary On Align Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Could SmileDirectClub Knock Align Technology Out of Alignment? – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Align Tech launches iTero scanner in China – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Align Technology Announces National Sponsorship With Life Time – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zimmer Biomet to distribute Align Tech intraoral scanners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought 1,100 shares worth $206,921. On Friday, August 2 HOGAN JOSEPH M bought $998,169 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 4,995 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold CRUS shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 48.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 47.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 2,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust holds 55 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 707,238 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 7,593 shares. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,986 shares. Moreover, Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 120,300 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). 54,745 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt L P. Macquarie Gru Limited invested in 805,039 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Clearbridge Limited Co has invested 0% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 14,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,105 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 7,426 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Benchmark out bullish on Cirrus products – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why iPhone 11 Sales Might Be Huge for 2 Semiconductor Companies – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Increased An Energizing 109% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Cirrus Logic, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CRUS) 7.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Axa decreased Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) stake by 7,530 shares to 130,544 valued at $7.71M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) stake by 80,800 shares and now owns 151,200 shares. Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) was reduced too.