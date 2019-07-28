Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Raised Wipro LTD (WIT) Holding by $2.24 Million; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Lifted Holding

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 63.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 746,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.16. About 1.12M shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 25.93% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q NET INCOME 18B RUPEES; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO SOLD 63 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN WIPRO AIRPORT IT TO ANTARIKSH SOFTTECH AS PART OF DIVESTURE OF UNIT; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO – EXPECT DIVESTMENT OF DATA CENTRE BUSINESS TRANSACTION TO COMPLETE DURING QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q IT SERVICES MARGIN AT 14.4%; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR IT SERVICES MARGIN WAS 14.4 PCT; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO-TO SEE IMPACT ON PROFITABILITY AT NET INCOME LEVEL OF 65-75 BASIS POINTS OF CONSOL REV FOR MARCH QTR 2018 DUE TO BANKRUPTCY FILED BY CLIENT; 05/04/2018 – WIPRO – MEETING OF BOARD WILL BE HELD OVER APRIL 24-25, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Activist hedge fund Elliott purchases Wipro stake; 27/03/2018 – WIPRO INTRODUCES TEXAS TECHNOLOGY CENTER IN PLANO; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO TO INVEST $55M IN ENSONO’S COMBINED COMPANY

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,132 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 88,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.31 million shares traded or 49.69% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:45 PM; 27/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 144km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 06/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Mon, 4/9/2018, 6:30 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 5,254 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cutler Inv Counsel Lc holds 1.37% or 146,876 shares in its portfolio. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Company has 29,772 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Corporation owns 98,706 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Mkts has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Brighton Jones Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Saratoga & Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kentucky Retirement System Fund has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hikari Power accumulated 62,080 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo has 0.12% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 79,889 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 57,742 shares. Texas Yale invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr invested in 0.12% or 4,125 shares. North Carolina-based Horizon Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 27,395 shares to 35,354 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,328 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.