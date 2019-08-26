Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Raised Jd Com (Call) (JD) Position By $480,000; MTBC, Inc. (MTBC) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) stake by 150% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd acquired 120,000 shares as Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD)’s stock declined 0.96%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 200,000 shares with $860,000 value, up from 80,000 last quarter. Jd Com Inc (Call) now has $42.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $29.32. About 1.02M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and

Among 2 analysts covering Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Medical Transcription Billing has $7.5 highest and $6 lowest target. $6.75’s average target is 50.00% above currents $4.5 stock price. Medical Transcription Billing had 2 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Dougherty initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. See MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Dougherty Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Initiate

Among 9 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JD.com has $38 highest and $25 lowest target. $33.17’s average target is 13.13% above currents $29.32 stock price. JD.com had 19 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral”. Nomura maintained it with “Hold” rating and $27 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 1 by CLSA. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) earned “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Friday, March 1.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Pinduoduo Catching Up to Alibaba and JD.com? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Trading At A 22% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “JD.com Stock Can Keep Climbing – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is JD.com (JD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “With Right Partners Now in Place, JD Stock Might Just Be a Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) stake by 76,319 shares to 69,616 valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) stake by 595,590 shares and now owns 84,400 shares. Kraft Heinz Co (Put) was reduced too.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp., a healthcare information technology company, provides an integrated suite of Web solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $54.15 million. It principally offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management solutions and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day operation of a medical practice; electronic health record solutions, which enables clients to reduce paperwork and qualify for government incentives; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides ChartsPro, a Web EHR solution; transcription, coding, indexing, and other ancillary services; clearinghouse services, which enables clients to track claim status and includes batch electronic claim and payment transaction clearing services, as well as Web access for claim corrections; and electronic data interchange management system that audits, manages, and controls the exchange of information.