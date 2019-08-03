Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Raised Its Wipro LTD (WIT) Position; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Murphy Oil (MUR)

Among 3 analysts covering Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Murphy Oil had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, July 23 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. See Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $30.0000 Upgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Capital One Rating: Overweight New Target: $37.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $24 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29 New Target: $31.5 Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $23 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased Wipro Ltd (WIT) stake by 63.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd acquired 746,920 shares as Wipro Ltd (WIT)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 1.93 million shares with $7.69 million value, up from 1.19M last quarter. Wipro Ltd now has $22.74B valuation. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 1.36M shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 05/04/2018 – WIPRO TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS APRIL 25; 27/03/2018 – Wipro Launches Texas Technology Center in Plano; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO – ESTIMATED THAT IMPACT OF INSOLVENCY PETITION FILED BY A TELECOM SERVICE PROVIDER CLIENT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON BOTH REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS IT SERVICES SEGMENT ADDED 58 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MARCH QTR; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS FOR $405M; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO-TO SEE IMPACT ON PROFITABILITY AT NET INCOME LEVEL OF 65-75 BASIS POINTS OF CONSOL REV FOR MARCH QTR 2018 DUE TO BANKRUPTCY FILED BY CLIENT; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q NET INCOME 18B RUPEES, EST. 21.27B; 26/04/2018 – Wipro likely to battle slow-growth phase for another year; 26/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Wipro for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS DEAL FOR 31.5 MLN RUPEES

The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 1.83 million shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 17/05/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to rise in July – traders; 27/03/2018 – MURPHY OIL LOOKS AT PETROBRAS DIVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL EXPANSION; 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUR); 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Cont Ops EPS 97c; 04/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Dividend; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 16/05/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 Vietnam oil firm sells 5 pct interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold Murphy Oil Corporation shares while 104 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 143.26 million shares or 1.22% less from 145.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council has invested 0.03% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Bridgewater Assoc L P accumulated 109,161 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 7,018 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 11,434 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). First Mercantile Company holds 1,080 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 606,063 shares. Sir Mgmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 786,953 shares. Ftb reported 506 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.05% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Sei invested 0% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Grace And White Inc Ny invested in 2.6% or 374,156 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 58,000 shares.