Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Raised Its Jd Com (Call) (JD) Position by $480,000 as Share Value Declined; As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Share Value Rose, Sfe Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860,000, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 10.09 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 29/05/2018 – JD.com tests L4 autonomous truck in US, sources say; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 80.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 4,142 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 2,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $367.87. About 579,045 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 644 shares to 437 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 9,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,540 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “U.S. Army Spends $100 Million to Pick a New Drone – Motley Fool” on August 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman Board Increases Quarterly Dividend 10 Percent to $1.32 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Northrop Grumman Board Names Kathy J. Warden Chairman – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Northrop Grumman Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Announces Long-Term Contract With Northrop Grumman (NOC) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate reported 0.12% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Finemark Commercial Bank And Trust stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 10.82 million were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.05% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Moreover, Bluestein R H has 0.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Burney holds 0.12% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 7,429 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 50,830 shares. 2,139 are owned by North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1,346 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 9,061 shares. Park Avenue Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 33,628 shares. Pnc Ser Gru invested in 0.16% or 577,273 shares. Scotia Cap invested 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 39,131 shares to 869 shares, valued at $113,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) by 1.49 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.44M shares, and cut its stake in Baozun Inc.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Could Solidify or Squelch Alibaba Stock Uptrend – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JD.com Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “JD.com Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “History Suggests This China Stock May Pop – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: China Life Insurance, JD.com, Qudian, China Southern and Sinopec Shanghai – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.