Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Raised Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holding by $9.24 Million; Baxter Intl (BAX) Stock Rose While Private Advisor Group Has Trimmed Stake by $1.66 Million

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 43.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 20,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 26,645 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, down from 47,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 3.63M shares traded or 54.63% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 25.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 769,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 3.80M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.34 million, up from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.09% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 13.55M shares traded or 97.12% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 142.6B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 10.20 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 20.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED SALES “DUE TO GENUINE MISUNDERSTANDING ON TIMING OF APPLICABILITY OF RBI’S DIRECTION IN THIS MATTER”; 15/04/2018 – The Hindu: Two years back, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI docs; 30/05/2018 – ICICI: COMPLAINT ON CEO’S ALLEGED VIOLATION OF CODE OF CONDUCT; 18/04/2018 – BTVI Live: #CBI Sources: ICICI-Videocon CaseCBI questions Sunil Bhuta, CFO & Head Corporate Finance, NuPower; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES LTD – IPO TO OPEN ON MARCH 22, CLOSE ON MARCH 26; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis issues weaken calls for private ownership; 07/04/2018 – Times of India: ICICI board’s clean chit to Kochhar too hasty?; 30/03/2018 – Times of India: CBI begins initial check into charges against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 1.30M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 3,198 were accumulated by North Star Asset Mgmt. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,463 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 3,346 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 63,672 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Carmignac Gestion stated it has 1.42 million shares. 50,280 are owned by Shelton Capital. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 7,658 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Ballentine Prns Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 6,905 shares. Financial Counselors Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 109,573 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.15% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). American Century invested in 2.51 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Dakota Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 25.85 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 38,871 shares to 183,248 shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 108,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (NYSE:SMFG) by 893,136 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $12.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 60,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,550 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

