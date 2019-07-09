Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Lowered Position in Avis Budget Group (CAR) by $4.60 Million as Share Value Rose; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Truepoint Has Lowered by $15.53 Million Its Position

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 98.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 131,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,485 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52,000, down from 132,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.49. About 525,815 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has declined 24.08% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 12/03/2018 – Toyota Connected North America Partners With Avis Budget Group To Enhance Customer Rental Experience; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Enters into New Cooperation Agreement With SRS Investment Management; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: SRS Agrees to Support All Co Nominees at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget to Terminate Shareholder Rights Plan; 09/05/2018 – Avis Opens Car Sales Locations, Offering Previously-Owned Vehicles at Competitive Prices; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: THREE CURRENT DIRECTORS PLAN TO RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COUPLED WITH ADDITION OF LURIE AND SHAMMO, WILL REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD TO 13 DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – AVIS IS MANAGING WAYMO’S AUTONOMOUS FLEET IN MULTIPLE CITIES; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP-FILED PRELIMINARY PROXY MATERIALS WITH SECURITIES, EXCHANGE COMMISSION IN CONNECTION WITH CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 21/03/2018 – Avis adds biggest investor’s nominees to board slate

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $148.01 million activity.

Analysts await Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 22.81% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CAR’s profit will be $53.13 million for 12.32 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Avis Budget Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -189.74% EPS growth.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 120,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $860,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 313,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 24,741 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 58,834 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 7.79M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 73,835 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 145,196 shares. Tig Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 64,950 shares. Chesapeake Asset Limited Liability stated it has 13,782 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). 50,880 are owned by Highbridge Cap Ltd. 3,709 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Renaissance Technologies Lc accumulated 0.08% or 2.68M shares. Magnetar reported 11,622 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 11,118 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.90 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 41,088 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $3.90 million were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Taylor David S also sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. On Monday, January 28 Coombe Gary A sold $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares Tr (ITOT) by 14,157 shares to 217,257 shares, valued at $13.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 87,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares Tr (IEFA).

