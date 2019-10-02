Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Lowered Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position by $805,446; United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Holder Stadium Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $588.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.61. About 98,394 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 84.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 13,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 2,513 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $148,000, down from 16,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 6.27 million shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.49 million for 22.68 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $216.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 16,881 shares to 73,736 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 1.26M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $678,049 activity. 25,000 shares were bought by POITEVINT ALEC II, worth $343,250. $35,250 worth of stock was bought by Maroney Patrick on Tuesday, August 6. Hogan Michael bought $21,630 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Friday, May 10. The insider MARTZ BRAD bought 2,000 shares worth $22,155. DiFrancesco Paul F bought $19,964 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Friday, August 16. 4,258 shares valued at $50,216 were bought by St John Scott on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schafer Cullen Capital Management holds 31,240 shares. Research And Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,550 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 308,951 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Invesco holds 1.06 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Group Incorporated owns 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 378 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 89,591 shares or 0% of the stock. United Cap Financial Advisers Llc invested 0.03% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 11,372 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,872 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Bridgeway Mngmt reported 128,100 shares stake. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Liability Company reported 13,892 shares. 113,406 were reported by Morgan Stanley. State Street Corp holds 578,604 shares.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44 million for 18.19 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,585 were reported by Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Huntington Natl Bank invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Sageworth reported 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Farmers Merchants Incorporated owns 147 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 6,000 shares. 8,884 were accumulated by Regions Fincl. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited reported 19,704 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Ltd Tn has 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 710 shares. 35,475 are owned by First Foundation Advsr. Thornburg Invest Mngmt owns 3.97 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 190,444 shares. Whittier Trust invested in 0% or 222 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Boston Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).