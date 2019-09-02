Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Lowered Its Holding in Infosys LTD (INFY) by $6.57 Million; Amarillo National Bank Cut Its Position in Netflix (NFLX) as Valuation Declined

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 1,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 9,887 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 11,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO IMPOSE PROVINCE’S 9.975 PCT SALES TAX ON FOREIGN DIGITAL COMPANIES AS OF JAN 1, 2019; 29/03/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: On Netflix, a Growing Wave of Shows for and About Teenagers; 16/03/2018 – Cramer: Betting against Netflix because of its content is a huge mistake; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 31/05/2018 – Google and Netflix Buying up Massive Quantities of Helium; 22/03/2018 – JTA: The creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ is becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $372 FROM $340; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 656,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 29,147 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 685,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 7.07M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS: CONSULTING VERY MUCH AT CENTER OF CO’S FUTURE STRATEGY; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Limited: Investor Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Infosys Buy Calls Mount Even as TCS Enters $100 Billion Club; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IDENTIFIED AMOUNT OF UP TO ABOUT 104 BLN RUPEES TO BE PAID OUT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019; 06/03/2018 – INFOSYS LIMITED: Infosys Opens Technology and Innovation Hub; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS DOWN FROM BOARD; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SPENDS FROM NORTH AMERICAN CLIENTS EXPECTED TO COME BACK LATER THIS YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Full-Year Revenue Guidance Matches Estimate: TOPLive

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Infosys Limited (INFY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “EdgeVerve Launches AssistEdge RPA 18.0 to Unify the Human-digital Workforce – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Infosys Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Infosys Expands Strategic Partnership With Google Cloud to Help Clients Accelerate Their Digital Transformation With Cloud – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 313,550 shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $35.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 746,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $584.21 million for 20.52 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I (MUB) by 3,153 shares to 5,681 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Value (IVE) by 245,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Earnings Feature Record Subscriber Growth – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock Ahead of Q1 2019 Earnings Tuesday? – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Stocks to Consider After Their Recent Sell-Offs – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix Is A Wonderful Company With Bright Prospects – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is FAANG Losing Its Allure? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.