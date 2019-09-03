Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Lifted Jd Com (Call) (JD) Stake By $480,000; Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Sentiment Is 1.63

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) stake by 150% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd acquired 120,000 shares as Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD)’s stock declined 0.96%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 200,000 shares with $860,000 value, up from 80,000 last quarter. Jd Com Inc (Call) now has $44.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 10.09M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 19/04/2018 – JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL 600400.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM; 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B

Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 183 funds increased and started new positions, while 112 decreased and sold their stock positions in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. The funds in our database now have: 40.69 million shares, down from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Jones Lang Lasalle Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 92 Increased: 122 New Position: 61.

Among 3 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. JD.com has $36.5000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 13.11% above currents $30.5 stock price. JD.com had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, August 14.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4.82% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for 4.28 million shares. Capital Growth Management Lp owns 240,000 shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Management Llc has 2.15% invested in the company for 120,771 shares. The New York-based Junto Capital Management Lp has invested 1.92% in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 818,754 shares.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a financial and professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.78 billion. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability services, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory services, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, mortgage origination and servicing, and value recovery and receivership services. It has a 13.19 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals.

Analysts await Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.73 earnings per share, down 9.60% or $0.29 from last year’s $3.02 per share. JLL’s profit will be $138.02 million for 12.28 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.