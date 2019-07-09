Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Lifted By $982,300 Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Position; Corvel (CRVL) Shorts Increased By 10.79%

Corvel Corp (NASDAQ:CRVL) had an increase of 10.79% in short interest. CRVL’s SI was 172,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.79% from 155,700 shares previously. With 59,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Corvel Corp (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s short sellers to cover CRVL’s short positions. The SI to Corvel Corp’s float is 2.17%. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 73,491 shares traded. CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) has risen 44.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRVL News: 09/03/2018 – CorVel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Corvel 4Q Rev $144M; 31/05/2018 – Corvel 4Q EPS 47c; 27/04/2018 – CorVel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ CorVel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRVL); 31/05/2018 – CORVEL CORP CRVL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 7.5 PCT TO $144 MLN; 17/05/2018 – CorVel Announces Fiscal Earnings Release Webcast; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 16/05/2018 – CorVel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – CORVEL ANNOUNCES REVENUES AND EARNINGS

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) stake by 126.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd acquired 89,300 shares as Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP)’s stock rose 15.03%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 160,000 shares with $1.78M value, up from 70,700 last quarter. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) now has $20.99B valuation. The stock increased 3.14% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 2.77M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) stake by 24,953 shares to 8,047 valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 140,900 shares and now owns 9,100 shares. Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Ctrip.com International had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) on Tuesday, March 5 to “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. CLSA upgraded Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) on Tuesday, March 5 to “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $45 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was maintained by China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 5. Benchmark maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $48 target. J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by UBS.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $1.47 million activity. 3,600 shares valued at $229,442 were sold by CLEMONS V GORDON on Thursday, January 24. $31,478 worth of CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares were sold by CORSTAR HOLDINGS INC. Yoss Jennifer had sold 93 shares worth $6,009.

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workersÂ’ compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The firm offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred well-known provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review. It has a 35.36 P/E ratio. It also provides a range of patient management services comprising claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, life care planning, disability management, liability claims management, and auto claims management services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold CorVel Corporation shares while 37 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 8.39 million shares or 3.71% less from 8.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.