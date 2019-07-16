Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Lifted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $1.37 Million; Apriem Advisors Maintains Position in Clorox Co Del (CLX)

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $173.5. About 21.25 million shares traded or 8.57% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 9,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 33,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $158.53. About 813,745 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 34,111 shares to 23,089 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 18,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,790 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm stated it has 32,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 5,102 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assoc holds 0.03% or 1,319 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa holds 0.18% or 132,233 shares. West Chester Capital Advsr has 1,504 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Dean Invest Assocs Limited Liability Corp owns 39,519 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 39,700 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Tru Co Of Virginia Va holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,485 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 597,756 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 359,342 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc has invested 1.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.09% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 5,603 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation owns 124,072 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.