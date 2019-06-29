Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Decreased Stake in Ipg Photonics (IPGP) by $3.77 Million as Stock Price Declined; Masco (MAS) Share Value Rose While Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.04 Million

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 75.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 24,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,047 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $154.25. About 403,590 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 42.45% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.88% the S&P500.

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 6.77M shares traded or 98.16% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018

Analysts await IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, down 36.16% or $0.81 from last year’s $2.24 per share. IPGP’s profit will be $75.99 million for 26.97 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by IPG Photonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru owns 392,064 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 1.1% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 4,000 shares. Aviva Plc holds 13,648 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company invested 0.03% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Robecosam Ag invested 1.42% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Cibc World has 8,601 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership holds 0% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) or 4,984 shares. Chevy Chase has invested 0.02% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Torray Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 5,314 shares. Fundsmith Llp accumulated 218,607 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 83,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 120,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $860,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 89,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.78M for 12.11 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication Inc stated it has 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Qs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,767 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Patten Patten Tn holds 26,888 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.99% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.49% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 138,096 shares. The France-based Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.08% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Southpoint Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 1.50 million shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 5,400 shares. Utah Retirement has 55,402 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.18% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,675 shares to 10,675 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.