Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Decreased Its Stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by $2.48 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Udr (UDR) Shareholder Mackenzie Financial Has Raised Stake by $2.86 Million as Stock Value Rose

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 60,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 236,550 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81M, down from 297,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 2.64M shares traded or 5.99% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 26/04/2018 – DoJ NY Eastern: Former Head of HSBC’s Global Foreign Exchange Cash Trading Sentenced to 24 Months’ Imprisonment for Front; 25/04/2018 – Ex-Currency Boss at HSBC Hopes to Be Rescued by Three-Legged Dog; 28/03/2018 – Bank of England reassures finance companies on Brexit transition deal; 15/03/2018 – TEN LIFESTYLE – SIGNED A SIGNIFICANT CONTRACT WITH HSBC GROUP TO PROVIDE CONCIERGE SERVICES TO ONE OF GROUP’S EXCLUSIVE WEALTH PROPOSITIONS; 24/05/2018 – INDIA TRIBUNAL DEFERS RCOM PLEA HEARING IN HSBC CASE TO MAY 29; 13/03/2018 – Maritz Motivation Solutions and HSBC Innovate with Artificial Intelligence in the Loyalty Sector; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Markets can rebound in this “transition phase”, HSBC reckons; 18/04/2018 – AEROPORTS DE PARIS ADP.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140 EUROS FROM 130 EUROS; 04/04/2018 – DOWDUPONT INC DWDP.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 22/05/2018 – HSBC’s Major Says Debt Challenge in Italy Is on Sovereign Side (Video)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 162.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 65,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 105,225 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72 million, up from 40,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.91. About 6.03M shares traded or 274.57% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38

Analysts await HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 21.05% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.95 per share. HSBC’s profit will be $4.67B for 8.30 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by HSBC Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 41,088 shares to 94,688 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) by 266,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1,004 activity.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 36,458 shares to 350,278 shares, valued at $54.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,360 shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.