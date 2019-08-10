Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Decreased By $7.15 Million Its Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Position; Cerner (CERN) Sentiment Is 1.17

Cerner Corp (CERN) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 251 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 215 sold and reduced their equity positions in Cerner Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 256.27 million shares, up from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cerner Corp in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 176 Increased: 183 New Position: 68.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $201.35M for 28.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Veritas Investment Management Llp holds 6.09% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation for 1.09 million shares. Veritas Investment Management (Uk) Ltd owns 276,434 shares or 4.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Starboard Value Lp has 4.33% invested in the company for 3.10 million shares. The California-based Scharf Investments Llc has invested 2.95% in the stock. Cim Llc, a New York-based fund reported 137,259 shares.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.41. About 1.52 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program

