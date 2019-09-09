Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Boosted Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holding by $3.45 Million; Central Securities Lowered Stake in Motorola Solutions (MSI) as Market Valuation Rose

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 313,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.08M, up from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 2.05 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Gross Non-Performing Assets 8.84% vs. 7.89% a Year Earlier; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI NOTICE ON ALLEGED NON-COMPLIANCE OF RULES; 18/04/2018 – BTVI Live: #CBI Sources: ICICI-Videocon CaseCBI questions Sunil Bhuta, CFO & Head Corporate Finance, NuPower; 08/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Bank rise 300 pts; SBI, ICICI Bank rally 3%; 07/05/2018 – ICICI WILL CUT NET NPA RATIO TO 1.5% BY MARCH 2020: KOCHHAR; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – ICICI: NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE CAN INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISIONS; 19/04/2018 – Times of India: Worried fund houses meet ICICI chairman, discuss CEO succession; 09/05/2018 – Indian Express: Govt nominee absent at ICICI board meeting: ‘Conscious move to not oppose or endorse the management’; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY INTO ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN CASE

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $172.72. About 530,630 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA PACT EXTENDED; 10/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Motorola Mobility laying off 190 from its Chicago team; Motorola says less than half of Chicago workforce; 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Net $117M; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon AVO.T; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $9.6 BLN, UP $1.1 BLN FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.34-Adj EPS $1.39; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $23.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $311.84 million for 23.73 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Are Motorola Solutions, Inc.'s (NYSE:MSI) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance" on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Advise Their Viewers On Cloudera, Target, More – Yahoo Finance" on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Motorola +2.6% as Q1 revenues, backlog jump – Seeking Alpha" published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:COST) by 45,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $809,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Lodging Group Ltd (Prn) by 3.99M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.