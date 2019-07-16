Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Boosted Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Stake by $982,300; Stock Value Rose; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Holding in Cars.Com (EGRX) Boosted by $384,912 as Valuation Rose

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) by 126.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 89,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 70,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 878,488 shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cars.Com Inc (EGRX) by 498.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 17,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,009 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $479,000, up from 3,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cars.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $744.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 52,475 shares traded. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) has declined 15.08% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical EGRX News: 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGRX); 04/05/2018 – Eagle Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EAGLE TO SHIP 500ML ADMIXTURE PRODUCT IMMEDIATELY; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT; 08/05/2018 – Eagle Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Granted Final FDA Approval for Bendamustine Hydrochloride Ready-to-Dilute Solution in a 500ml; 16/04/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ Vasopressin ANDA Accepted For Filing By The FDA; 16/05/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, GETS FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR BENDAMUSTINE; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 17c

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 35,786 shares to 4,214 shares, valued at $365,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 57,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,032 shares, and cut its stake in Baozun Inc.

