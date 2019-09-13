Nine Masts Capital LTD Decreased Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stake; Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Trimmed By $18.62 Million Its American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stake

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) stake by 17.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 211,586 shares as American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 968,552 shares with $85.24M value, down from 1.18M last quarter. American Elec Pwr Co Inc now has $45.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $91.5. About 581,589 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased Wix Com Ltd (WIX) stake by 99.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 8,793 shares as Wix Com Ltd (WIX)’s stock rose 11.31%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 7 shares with $1,000 value, down from 8,800 last quarter. Wix Com Ltd now has $6.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $123.1. About 207,723 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION

Among 5 analysts covering Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Wix.com Ltd has $17200 highest and $116 lowest target. $145’s average target is 17.79% above currents $123.1 stock price. Wix.com Ltd had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, May 17 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Citigroup. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Wedbush. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WIX in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 3,532 shares to 11,532 valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 235,662 shares and now owns 240,662 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc (NYSE:NMR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.55 million for 19.06 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Electric Power has $9900 highest and $78 lowest target. $90.60’s average target is -0.98% below currents $91.5 stock price. American Electric Power had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Monday, August 12. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral”.

