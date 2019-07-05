Nine Masts Capital LTD Decreased Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Holding by $7.15 Million as Valuation Rose; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $6.66 Million; Valuation Rose

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 92.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 54,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,211 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $519,000, down from 58,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.15. About 898,287 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 87.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 595,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 84,400 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 679,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 458,883 shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 46.89% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 07/03/2018 – MUMBAI (NewsRise) — India plans to introduce a new rule that seeks to scrap heavy-duty trucks older than 15 years, a move that would benefit Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland, the nation’s top commercial vehicle makers; 02/05/2018 – TATA POWER 4Q NET INCOME 14B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – TATA Projects Wins 2 Important Mumbai Metro Packages; 26/04/2018 – TATA ELXSI LTD TTEX.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Tata Motors, Goldstone-BYD get E-bus contracts – Economic Times; 27/04/2018 – Infraline [Reg]: Liberty House trump’s Tata Steel bid for Bhushan Power; 28/03/2018 – THYSSENKRUPP TKAG.DE SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBER SAYS WILL NOT ACCEPT DUTCH UNIT GETTING MORE FAVOURABLE CONDITIONS IN PLANNED JV WITH TATA STEEL TISC.NS; 19/04/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY APPROVES FREE SHARE ISSUE; 22/03/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD TISC.NS SAYS TATA STEEL HAS ACCEPTED THE LOI FOR BHUSHAN STEEL LTD; 18/05/2018 – Tata Steel Limited Acquisition of Bhushan Steel Limited

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Phillips 66â€™s Stock Popped 15% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron to launch sales of IMO-compliant shipping fuel – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 91,020 shares to 91,160 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 4,750 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.17 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

