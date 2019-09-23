Nine Masts Capital LTD Decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $2.97 Million; Northrock Partners Trimmed Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake as Market Value Rose

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 64.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 2,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 1,601 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $490,000, down from 4,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $123.39. About 3.04M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 38,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 12,897 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, down from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72.27. About 3.11M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.88 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $349.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 3,712 shares to 358,887 shares, valued at $45.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomura Hldgs Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 335,136 shares to 610,526 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 235,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.19 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

