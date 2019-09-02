Nine Masts Capital LTD Decreased Avis Budget Group (CAR) Holding by $4.60 Million; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Its Stake in Motorola Solutions (MSI) as Stock Rose

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 98.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 131,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 1,485 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52,000, down from 132,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 887,610 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 26/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC CAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $33; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET REAFFIRMS PROJECTED YEAR 2018 RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: SRS Agrees to Support All Co Nominees at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – SRS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS TO AVIS BOARD; 03/05/2018 – AVIS IS MANAGING WAYMO’S AUTONOMOUS FLEET IN MULTIPLE CITIES; 22/03/2018 – SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS INTEND TO MOVE FORWARD WITH NOMINATION OF FIVE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES AT UPCOMING AVIS ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET TO TERMINATE HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY TO TERMINATE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 12/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Moves Closer to a Fully Connected Fleet with New Toyota Partnership

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 34.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 15,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 29,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 45,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $180.91. About 692,244 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q EPS 69c; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range; 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36; 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 30/05/2018 – MSI/BOCOMMLIFE DEAL CONTRIBUTION LIMITED IN SHORT-TERM: FITCH; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (NYSE:CHSP) by 54,160 shares to 92,100 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 90,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $296.46M for 24.85 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 16,068 shares to 21,068 shares, valued at $24.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 313,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.