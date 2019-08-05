Nine Masts Capital LTD Cut Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding; Interface Has 1.17 Sentiment

Interface Inc (TILE) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 81 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 69 decreased and sold holdings in Interface Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 51.86 million shares, down from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Interface Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 46 Increased: 60 New Position: 21.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 89.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 35,786 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 18.40%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 4,214 shares with $365,000 value, down from 40,000 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $14.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.41% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $108.85. About 1.32 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) stake by 746,920 shares to 1.93M valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 7,500 shares and now owns 30,500 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by BTIG Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, May 1. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $109 target in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, April 12. Canaccord Genuity maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) rating on Friday, February 22. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $100 target.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The EXAS Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -1.26% Fall – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: EXAS, TIF, PETS – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDB, EXAS, CVX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crow Point Prtnrs Lc reported 0.04% stake. Profund Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 35,039 shares. Cornerstone invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 189,464 shares. Synovus Fin Corp holds 0% or 51 shares in its portfolio. M&T Comml Bank Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 4,358 shares. Allstate has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Skylands Lc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Destination Wealth holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,920 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 164,303 shares. Parkside Fin State Bank And Trust invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.1% or 509,702 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,800 shares.

Harvey Partners Llc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. for 39,000 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 1.23 million shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has 0.5% invested in the company for 4.56 million shares. The Texas-based Westwood Holdings Group Inc has invested 0.39% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 46,855 shares.

The stock decreased 6.04% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 263,408 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (TILE) has declined 37.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $709.05 million. It offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brands; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE brand name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products. It has a 13.91 P/E ratio. The firm also provides an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market; and two-meter roll goods that are structure-backed for use in education, healthcare, and government markets, as well as carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services.

Analysts await Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.41 per share. TILE’s profit will be $28.19 million for 6.29 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Interface, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.