Nine Masts Capital LTD Cut Applied Matls (AMAT) Position By $7.28 Million; Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Has 0.9 Sentiment

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 98.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 186,597 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 3,403 shares with $135,000 value, down from 190,000 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $43.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 7.82 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 122 funds increased and started new positions, while 136 decreased and sold their stock positions in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc. The funds in our database reported: 71.90 million shares, down from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Dicks Sporting Goods Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 97 Increased: 77 New Position: 45.

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $49.60’s average target is 3.29% above currents $48.02 stock price. Applied Materials had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by UBS. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, August 19. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4300 target in Friday, August 16 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Services reported 2,986 shares. Quantbot Technology LP accumulated 0.22% or 58,195 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Legacy Private Tru Company reported 0.04% stake. Atlas Browninc stated it has 6,399 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp has invested 0.15% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Weiss Multi invested in 130,000 shares. Ameriprise invested in 18.30M shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 7.65 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 91,222 are held by Natixis L P. Valley Advisers reported 7,316 shares. 9,000 were accumulated by Needham Inv Mgmt Ltd Co. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 6.44M shares.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. It has a 10.34 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $110.02M for 7.03 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.

Rwwm Inc. holds 6.89% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for 628,537 shares. Tensile Capital Management Llc owns 1.19 million shares or 6.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Diversified Investment Strategies Llc has 4.42% invested in the company for 126,475 shares. The New Jersey-based Hhr Asset Management Llc has invested 4.27% in the stock. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 268,539 shares.