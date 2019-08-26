Nine Masts Capital LTD Boosted Position in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) as Market Valuation Rose; Armistice Capital Has Lifted Its Holding in Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) by $19.53 Million

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 313,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.08M, up from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 1.98M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 31/03/2018 – India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 29/03/2018 – India.com: ICICI Bank Clarification on RBI Penalty: “The Bank Continues to Give Utmost Importance to Regulatory Compliance; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS BOARD REPOSES FULL FAITH IN CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS NO ANNOUNCEMENT MADE IN MEETING WITH INVESTORS; 14/03/2018 – ICICI BANK PROPOSED INITIAL OFFER OF ICICI SECURITIES; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SANCTIONED INR32.5B IN FACILITIES TO VIDEOCON 2012; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Securities Primary Sells INR500m 10Y Tier 2 Bonds; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK- CLASSIFIED 3 BORROWER ACCOUNTS IN GEMS & JEWELLERY SECTOR WITH FUND-BASED OUTSTANDING OF 7.95 BLN RUPEES AS FRAUD AND NON PERFORMING

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 1028% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.21 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 33,429 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 128,000 shares to 372,000 shares, valued at $35.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 2.94 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10M shares, and cut its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:COST) by 45,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $809,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 131,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,485 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).