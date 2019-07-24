Nine Masts Capital LTD Boosted Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $1.37 Million as Stock Price Rose; Kopp Investment Advisors Decreased Stake in Neogenomics (NEO) by $345,600 as Shares Rose

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $178.52. About 11.27M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.54. About 453,831 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 64,557 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 95,011 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 7,300 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 29,400 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Finemark Retail Bank And reported 28,858 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 11,679 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 153,950 shares. Principal Fin Group stated it has 813,871 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 514,160 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 0.01% or 331,528 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 128,278 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Blackrock holds 13.83M shares.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21 million and $123.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 71,173 shares to 138,058 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 43,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

