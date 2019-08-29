Nine Masts Capital LTD Boosted Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Holding; Rgm Capital Raised Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holding

Rgm Capital Llc increased Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) stake by 3.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc acquired 14,932 shares as Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 426,909 shares with $87.26 million value, up from 411,977 last quarter. Tyler Technologies Inc now has $9.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $254.5. About 172,066 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) stake by 126.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd acquired 89,300 shares as Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP)’s stock declined 10.47%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 160,000 shares with $1.78M value, up from 70,700 last quarter. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) now has $17.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.68. About 2.88M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.06% or 32,351 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). The Sweden-based Nordea Investment Management has invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 2,512 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 450 shares. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.12% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Raymond James Assoc holds 0% or 12,369 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,960 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,200 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Com stated it has 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Moreover, Eagle Asset Mgmt has 0.45% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 413,961 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Lakeview Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 1,115 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28500 highest and $250 lowest target. $267.50’s average target is 5.11% above currents $254.5 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28500 target in Friday, August 2 report.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) stake by 37,125 shares to 2,875 valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 140,900 shares and now owns 9,100 shares. Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $48 highest and $3500 lowest target. $44.54’s average target is 40.59% above currents $31.68 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 19 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Benchmark maintained the shares of CTRP in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by CLSA given on Tuesday, March 5. UBS maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Tuesday, June 25. UBS has “Hold” rating and $41 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Oppenheimer. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of CTRP in report on Tuesday, March 5 to “Buy” rating. China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by JP Morgan.