Nine Masts Capital LTD Boosted Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Holding By $982,300; Last Week Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Analysts

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) stake by 126.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd acquired 89,300 shares as Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP)’s stock declined 10.47%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 160,000 shares with $1.78M value, up from 70,700 last quarter. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) now has $17.59B valuation. The stock decreased 4.86% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $31.82. About 1.65 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%

Among 5 analysts covering Cineplex (TSE:CGX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cineplex had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) earned “Hold” rating by IBC on Friday, February 15. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $31 target. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by National Bank Canada given on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, June 25. See Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) latest ratings:

Cineplex Inc. operates motion picture theatre circuits in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exhibition and Media. It has a 32.6 P/E ratio. The firm engages in various businesses, including theatrical exhibition, food services, gaming, alternative programming, Cineplex digital solutions, and the online sale of home entertainment content through CineplexStore.com and on apps embedded in various electronic devices.

The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.36. About 51,740 shares traded. Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased Baozun Inc stake by 73,835 shares to 11,165 valued at $464,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) stake by 87,678 shares and now owns 1.00M shares. United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Ctrip.com International had 19 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $48 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CTRP in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, June 25. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Tuesday, March 5. China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. has “Hold” rating and $36 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Oppenheimer. CLSA upgraded the shares of CTRP in report on Tuesday, March 5 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, March 7.