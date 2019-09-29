Nine Masts Capital LTD Boosted Chipotle Mexican Grill (Put) (CMG) Position; Olin (OLN) Has 0.97 Sentiment

Olin Corp (OLN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 114 funds increased and opened new positions, while 118 decreased and sold their stock positions in Olin Corp. The funds in our database now have: 145.07 million shares, down from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Olin Corp in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 80 Increased: 75 New Position: 39.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (CMG) stake by 3433.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd acquired 20,600 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 21,200 shares with $434,000 value, up from 600 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) now has $22.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $818.83. About 438,908 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Opened 35 New Restaurants and Closed 2 Restaurants in 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle 1st-quarter restaurant sales top estimates; 20/04/2018 – Chipotle Names Marissa Andrada Chief Human Resources Officer; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle marketing chief leaves nearly two years after cocaine bust; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Move Will Affect Approximately 400 Employees in Denver and NY in 4Q 2018; 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $275; 30/04/2018 – Chipotle Partners With DoorDash For Delivery Nationwide — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $105.72 million activity. On Thursday, September 26 Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $47.62M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 58,400 shares.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (NYSE:SMFG) stake by 893,136 shares to 1.76 million valued at $12.44M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Twilio Inc stake by 82,823 shares and now owns 2,177 shares. China Lodging Group Ltd (Prn) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $785.86’s average target is -4.03% below currents $818.83 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 18 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $90400 target in Thursday, August 29 report. On Wednesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, June 21 with “Sell”. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. SunTrust maintained the shares of CMG in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Century Growth Ltd holds 1,444 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). West Oak Cap Limited Liability Company has 104 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 356 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Bogle Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership De has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 16,138 are owned by Stifel Finance Corp. Conning has 440 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 44 shares. Tradewinds Management Llc owns 200 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl owns 0.03% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 72,876 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited reported 883 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 1,489 shares. Landscape Management Limited reported 11,410 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,082 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. It operates through three divisions: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. It has a 11.56 P/E ratio. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 1.41M shares traded. Olin Corporation (OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization

