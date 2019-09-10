Nine Masts Capital LTD Boosted By $2.24 Million Its Wipro LTD (WIT) Holding; Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Covered By 1 Bulls

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased Wipro Ltd (WIT) stake by 63.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd acquired 746,920 shares as Wipro Ltd (WIT)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 1.93 million shares with $7.69M value, up from 1.19M last quarter. Wipro Ltd now has $21.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.795. About 193,674 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – Wipro Sees Divestiture of Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono to Complete After 1; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 21.32 BLN RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO AGREES TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS FOR $405M; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO – ESTIMATED THAT IMPACT OF INSOLVENCY PETITION FILED BY A TELECOM SERVICE PROVIDER CLIENT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON BOTH REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 137.69 BLN RUPEES VS 139.88 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CONSEQUENT TO THE SALE, CO HOLDS 11 PCT STAKE IN WIPRO AIRPORT IT; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL IT SERVICES SEGMENT REVENUE 134.12 BLN RUPEES VS 134.02 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Wipro Consumer Care scouts for acquisitions in developing countries – Mint; 26/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Wipro for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Among 4 analysts covering Computacenter PLC (LON:CCC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Computacenter PLC has GBX 1500 highest and GBX 1025 lowest target. GBX 1386.25’s average target is 2.08% above currents GBX 1358 stock price. Computacenter PLC had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Underweight”. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, August 28 by Berenberg. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal Weight”. The stock of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 13. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. Berenberg maintained Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) rating on Monday, March 25. Berenberg has “Buy” rating and GBX 1400 target. On Wednesday, September 4 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. See Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) latest ratings:

04/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1450.00 New Target: GBX 1485.00 Downgrade

28/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1400.00 New Target: GBX 1500.00 Downgrade

16/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1025.00 New Target: GBX 1260.00 Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1080.00 New Target: GBX 1450.00 Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1080.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 940.00 New Target: GBX 1025.00 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1600.00 New Target: GBX 1400.00 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1427.00 New Target: GBX 1300.00 Maintain

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) stake by 57,622 shares to 10,032 valued at $420,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 140,900 shares and now owns 9,100 shares. Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.88% or GBX 12 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1358. About 486,368 shares traded or 118.19% up from the average. Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.