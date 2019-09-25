Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)’s Financial Results Comparing With TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI)

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) and TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service Inc. 16 0.20 N/A -1.26 0.00 TSR Inc. 5 0.11 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nine Energy Service Inc. and TSR Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -4.1% TSR Inc. 0.00% -7.4% -4.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nine Energy Service Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival TSR Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Nine Energy Service Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TSR Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nine Energy Service Inc. and TSR Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TSR Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nine Energy Service Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 114.88% and an $13 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.7% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of TSR Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.6% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 56.44% of TSR Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nine Energy Service Inc. -7.21% -24.38% -33.04% -46.44% -56.21% -42.9% TSR Inc. 0% -7.55% -11.87% -24.39% -16.88% -2.58%

For the past year Nine Energy Service Inc. was more bearish than TSR Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Nine Energy Service Inc. beats TSR Inc.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion and production services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North America. It operates in two segments, Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, fully-composite and dissolvable frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services. The Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well workover services through well servicing rigs and ancillary equipment. This segment offers well services to its customers through a fleet of approximately 100 rigs. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.