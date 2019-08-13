Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) Reaches $8.98 Low on Aug, 13; Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Shorts Down By 4.42%

The stock of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) reached all time low today, Aug, 13 and still has $8.17 target or 9.00% below today’s $8.98 share price. This indicates more downside for the $275.91M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $8.17 PT is reached, the company will be worth $24.83M less. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 167,559 shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) has declined 56.21% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NINE News: 25/04/2018 – Brambles Nine-Month Sales Revenue US$4.16B, Up 10%; 12/04/2018 – 7C SOLARPARKEN AG HRPKk.DE – SIGNED A PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR A 9 MWP ROOFTOP PORTFOLIO WITH NINE DIFFERENT INSTALLATIONS; 06/04/2018 – NINE WEST HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO “STALKING HORSE” ASSET PURCHASE DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP; 07/05/2018 – Capstone Secures Nine-Year FPP Service Contract for a C1000S at a High-Tech Distribution Center of a Leading New York Food Retailer; 23/04/2018 – Toronto Van Crash Left Nine People Dead and 16 Injured; 28/03/2018 – Nine Entertainment Says Annual Cash Cost for 5-Year Period is A$60M; 30/04/2018 – NINE: METRO FTA REV TRADING ~5% AHEAD OF SAME TIME LAST YR CYTD; 06/04/2018 – NINE WEST HOLDINGS FILES FOR CHAPTER 11 REORGANIZATION TO FOCUS; 16/04/2018 – CP Kelco Receives Non-GMO Project Verification for Nine Xanthan Gum Products; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) had a decrease of 4.42% in short interest. VIAV’s SI was 9.75 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.42% from 10.20 million shares previously. With 2.44M avg volume, 4 days are for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)’s short sellers to cover VIAV’s short positions. The SI to Viavi Solutions Inc’s float is 4.31%. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 339,754 shares traded. Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has risen 44.82% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAV News: 06/04/2018 – Viavi Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Viavi Solutions 3Q Loss/Shr 4c; 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Viavi Completes Acquisition of Cobham AvComm; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Viavi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC – OPERATIONS EXPECTED TO REBOUND IN SEPTEMBER QTR, EXPECT VERY STRONG FIRST HALF FISCAL YEAR 2019 3D SENSING BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – FTC: 20180817: Viavi Solutions, Inc.; Cobham plc; 03/05/2018 – Viavi Solutions Sees 4Q Adj EPS 8c-Adj EPS 12c; 07/03/2018 – VIAVI & MICROSEMI COLLABORATING ON TECH FOR 5G NETWORKS; 03/05/2018 – VIAVI 3Q NET REV. $219.4M, EST. $200.8M

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion and production services well-known provider that targets unconventional gas and oil resource development in North America. The company has market cap of $275.91 million. It operates in two divisions, Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, fully composite frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services.

More notable recent Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nine Energy Service had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 8.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.28 billion. The firm operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

More notable recent Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 101% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Viavi Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VIAV) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.