Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) Reaches $6.73 After 4.00% Down Move; Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Has 1.06 Sentiment

Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.15, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 35 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 33 decreased and sold their stakes in Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund. The funds in our database now have: 24.00 million shares, down from 24.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 29 Increased: 22 New Position: 13.

The stock of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $6.73. About 250,695 shares traded or 3.99% up from the average. Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) has declined 56.21% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.21% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nine Energy Service has $1800 highest and $1000 lowest target. $13’s average target is 93.16% above currents $6.73 stock price. Nine Energy Service had 9 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, August 13. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $1400 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The stock of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Citigroup.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion and production services well-known provider that targets unconventional gas and oil resource development in North America. The company has market cap of $206.48 million. It operates in two divisions, Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, fully composite frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services.

Analysts await Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 135.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $0.56 per share. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Nine Energy Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% negative EPS growth.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. The company has market cap of $907.07 million. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 10.76 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the real estate sector including REITs.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund for 391,473 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 2.31 million shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.24% invested in the company for 1.74 million shares. The Nebraska-based Cls Investments Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 305,541 shares.

It had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19,517 activity.

The stock increased 1.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 483,301 shares traded or 67.13% up from the average.